Rwanda: RRA Urges Waiver Beneficiaries to Pay Tax for September 2020

15 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

In August, Rwanda Revenue Authority waived penalties, fines and interests of payment worth Rwf5 billion for taxpayers who were unable to pay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The penalties accrued are from late payment of some taxes for the period of March, April and May.

The statement, which was signed by the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana, noted that after September 30, taxpayers who will not have paid the principal tax in full will be liable to interests applied to unpaid principal amount, effective October 1, 2020.

The taxpayers, who were exempted from paying penalties, fines and interests of late payment of Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT), Withholding Tax (WHT) for the months of March, April and May 2020; as well as Corporate Income Tax for 2019, hence are requested to pay the principal tax due along with the quarterly income tax by September 30.

According to the tax procedure law, any taxpayer who fails to fulfill their tax obligations which include filing and paying in accordance to the tax calendar is subject to penalties, fines and interests for late payment.

Based on the fact that Covid-19 crippled business operations thus affecting cash flow and liquidity; in addition, Rwanda underwent total lockdown from late March, April and some days of May 2020 and yet the tax types mentioned above were due during this period.

During the live session held on RRA Twitter account, the Commissioner General Pascal Bizimana Ruganintwali encouraged taxpayers who got the waiver to pay their principal tax due by September 30.

The tax body also reminds taxpayers that the deadline for filing and paying the 2nd Quarterly Income Tax Prepayment is also September 30, and will be computed based on the transactions of the current year.

Rwanda Revenue Authority also calls upon taxpayers to constantly check their tax calendar in order to avoid late fulfilment of their obligations which risk penalties.

According to the calendar, taxpayers registered under quarterly payment of VAT as well as monthly, Pay As You Earn and withholding Tax are due to pay not later than September 15.

ailiza@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow Ange_Iliza

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.