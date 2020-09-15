Ethiopia At Forefront of Coronavirus Fight

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated on Sunday BGI Health Ethiopia's COVID-19 PCR diagnostic testing kits factory. The kits would be made available to both domestic and export market with a priority to African countries.

The COVID-19 diagnostic kits factory, the first in its kind in Ethiopia, located at Bole Lemmi Industrial Park.

The launching ceremony was attended Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian, senior government officials including the Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse, among others.

According to the Prime Minister, the factory will also provide commercial laboratory services for a total of 3 million transit passengers at Bole International Airport and in Addis Ababa city.

The commencement of the production will boost the testing capacity of Ethiopia and other African countries, the Premier noted.

After the end of COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacture centre will switch to the production of other types of nucleic acid detection reagents, such as AIDS testing kits, tuberculosis nucleic acid test kits and other locally needed RT PCR test kit products, the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy also inaugurated a new coronavirus field hospital which has a capacity to accommodate 200 patients in severe condition.

On the inaugural occasion, the Prime Minister announced commencement of admission of COVID-19 patients who need critical care treatment in to the field hospital.

On the other hand, World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged support to Ethiopia in founding regional medical training hub.

WHO representative to Ethiopia Dr. Boureima Sambo said that the global organization is committed to support Ethiopia's endeavors to have a regional training center of excellence while attending the inaugural of coronavirus field facility in Addis Ababa.

The training hub will have a paramount significance to reinforce regional capability to produce medical professional in emergency responses.Representative of WHO, WFP and other regional and global development partners have attended the inauguration of COVID 19 field facility by Prime Minister Abiy on Sunday.