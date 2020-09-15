Somalia: Somaliland Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

15 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Suleiman Ali, information minister of Somaliland - a breakaway region of Somalia - tested positive for the COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"I have tested positive for the coronavirus after I and other ministries went to a testing lab in the city Las Anod, Kore, said in a news conference.

The minister said that while he is feeling healthy, he has put himself in quarantine.

He said over the past few weeks, the region is reporting a rising number of pandemic infections, fearing the outbreak of the second wave in Somaliland.

In April, Khalif Mumin, justice minister of Hirshabelle province died of coronavirus in a hospital in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia.

A self-declared state, Somaliland lies in northwestern Somalia, on the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center Somalia has so far reported 3,389 infections with 98 deaths. As many as 2,791 have also recovered.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.