Somalia: Garrissa Governor Korane Arrested Over Graft Allegations

Garissa Governor Ali Korane and four county government officials have spent police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court for graft charges.

Korane is set to be charged over alleged of Ksh.233 million World Bank grant but the court session was postponed to Tuesday.

He was detained at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters cells.

In a statement released on Thursday last week, Kenya's Director of Public prosecution, Nuradin Haji said Governor Korane and four others allegedly embezzled Ksh.233,506,000 released by the World Bank under the Kenya Urban Support program.

"The said funds were to be used for three specific municipal projects namely; construction of Qorahey market, recarpeting of Garissa Township Central Business District roads and construction of stormwater drainage and pedestrian walkways," read part of the statement.

The five will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of economic crime, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, engaging in a project without prior planning and willful failure to comply with the law.