Kenya: Revenue Stalemate - Kenyatta Meets Senators Ahead of Debate

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Senate leaders on Tuesday morning ahead of the debate on the third basis of sharing revenue among counties.

Details of the meeting are scanty but it is believed to be part of the executive's efforts to end the protracted stalemate that has seen the House fail to adopt the formula for the last three months.

The debate on the formula resumes Tuesday afternoon following suspension on August 17 for the lawmakers to explore consensus.

A 12-member informal committee was formed to try to bridge the gap between the two divides that have emerged in the House over the issue.

However, the committee failed in its mission and instead gave two conflicting recommendations, each favouring either of the antagonistic camps.

The President convened the meeting that also included leader of Majority Samuel Poghisio, Leader of Minority James Orengo and Majority Whip Irungu Kang'ata.

Sources say Mr Kenyatta is keen to see an end to the stalemate which is partly responsible for the financial crisis counties are facing.

Governors' position

Last week, the Council of Governors announced it will shut down counties if the Senate does not quickly end the stalemate, which has seen most counties fall back in their budgetary plans and delay payment of salaries.

President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have voiced support for the one-man-one-shilling formula and sources say the meeting was held to ensure this formula is adopted.

Already, the committee's motion on the formula is on the floor of the House.

By the time the House adjourned on August 17 to explore the possibility of a consensus, the senators were debating an amendment brought by Nominated senator Petronila Were, which wants the House to adopt the initial formula developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

But Ms Were suggests that the formula should only be adopted if the equitable share allocation to counties is pegged at Sh348 billion.

Her formula seeks to amend one proposed by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, which proposes that the third basis formula should only apply above Sh270 billion.

Last week, Mr Odinga drummed up support for the formula and accused some of the senators of corrupt tendencies in the debate.

He claimed Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala faked his recent arrest to mask his underdeals with a saboteur he did not name.