Ethiopia: Qatar to Construct Mixed-Use Buildings in Addis Ababa

The Government of Qatar would invest in the construction of extensive mixed-use buildings in Addis Ababa that are primarily used to hotel and residence purposes, according to Ethiopia's Ambassador to that country.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Qatar, Samia Zekaria said that the Qatari Government has been in a close contact with the Addis Ababa City Administration to the acquisition of land to the intended mixed-use project.

Expressing Ethiopia's special attention to attract Gulf's investment and commitment to support the implementation of projects, the ambassador stated that the construction of the planned mixed-use project would improve services in Addis Ababa and help to change the face of the metropolis.

"Being home to the AU, UNECA and other continental and regional organizations, Addis Ababa presents itself for the increased interest among the Gulf's largest real estate companies." Last year, the Abu Dhabi-based private real estate company Eagle Hills involved in the 50-billion-Birr La Gare Eagle Hills Project with the city's administration for the construction of three hotels, 4,000 apartments, a mall and entertainment centers.

Concerning Qatar's position in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Samia indicated that the Qatari Government understands and fully supports Ethiopia's principled stance in the fair utilization of Nile waters and its right to lift citizens out of poverty. "Qatar also recognizes that the Government of Ethiopia has given top priority to the project to ensure the industrialization of the country."

In this regard, Ethiopia's Embassy in Doha has been playing huge role in informing Qatari institutions that the construction of the dam has been executed carefully, responsibly and ensures the benefits of the lower riparian countries.

She further pointed out that Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin residing in Qatar have made continued financial support for the construction of the GERD and other development projects back home. Public's participation to finance the grand dam has been revitalized since the completion of the first filling last July and the Diaspora actively involved in purchasing GERD bonds, making donation and taking part in SMS schemes.

Regarding the two countries people-to-people relations, the ambassador said that the construction of Ethiopia's Community School in Doha is recently completed and students' registration has begun for the upcoming academic year.

"Ethiopia and Qatar concluded a labor recruitment pact last year," Samia noted, adding that over 1,000 Ethiopians have been legally travelled to Qatar in a way that guarantee their safety in terms of getting fair salary and protection from violent acts. Prime attention has also been given to send skilled employees that could provide the required service and thus benefitted.

Ethiopia's Embassy in Doha will be strengthening its efforts to ensure the wellbeing of citizens in collaboration with relevant institutions of the Qatari Government and provide the required services for the growing community, she remarked.

Currently, the diplomatic and political relation between Ethiopia and Qatar which established in 1995 is expanding in the spheres of trade and investment.