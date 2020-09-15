Tunisia: Illegal Migration Attempt From La Goulette Port, Foiled

Tunis/Tunisia — The La Goulette port's border police arrested 17 persons inside the port as they were about to board one of the docked ships in an attempt to illegally cross the maritime borders, an Interior Ministry press release reads.

The Public Prosecutor's office ordered the initiation of the necessary procedures against those arrested, the press release added.

Illegal migration attempts increased during the past period.

Security and military units foil each day one or several illegal migration attempts from different Tunisian coasts.