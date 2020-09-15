Ethiopia, Portugal Discuss Bilateral Relations

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Redwan Hussien and Mrs. Teresa Ribeiro, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal yesterday held a virtual discussion.

The discussion focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as on the upcoming priorities of Portugal Presidency to the European Union (EU) Council.

Ambassador Redwan noted the longstanding relationship between the two countries and congratulated Portugal for its upcoming Presidency of the EU Council.

He underlined Ethiopia's keen interest to work with Portugal on bilateral and African issues during its Presidency of the EU Council.

Ambassador Redwan noted the strong EU-Africa relations and called for cooperation in addressing the root causes of migration.

He further stressed the need for strengthening social and economic development, boosting investment, and trade relations between the two continents.

Mrs. Teresa Ribeiro expressed her best wishes for the Ethiopian New Year and emphasized that Africa will be a priority during the Presidency of Portugal to the Council of the EU.

She reiterated that Portugal attaches great importance to its relations with Ethiopia and Africa and expressed its wishes to further expand it during its presidency.

Conducting political consultations would further strengthen the relations between the two countries, she added.

The discussion also highlighted the need to join hands in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.