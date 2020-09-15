Ghana: Accra Senior Open Tennis Starts November 16

This year's 18th edition of the Accra Senior Open tourney has been extended from 10 days to 14 days and is slated to start from Monday, November 16 to Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club Courts.

According to the tournament's coordinator, Peter Annan, the organisers have brought the tourney a week earlier to make way for the December 2020 National Elections.

Measures will be in place for players and visitors to observe the necessary protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honours in 16 age categories are to be competed for and they are ladies singles up to 35 years; ladies singles (40+), men's singles (34-44), men's singles (45-54), men's singles (55-64), men's singles (65-69), semi-professional (30+) and professionals open.

For doubles competition, there are ladies doubles (40+), men's doubles (35-44), men's doubles (45-54), men's double (55-64), men's doubles (65-69), men's doubles (70+), semi-professional doubles (30+), professionals open and mixed doubles (30+).

So far, a number of companies including Japan Motors (headline sponsors), Volta River Authority, Enterprise Insurance Group, De-Simone Group and Alisa Hotel have confirmed their support for the two-week event.

The tournament organiser was hopeful other companies will respond in due course.