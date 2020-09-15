Ghana: Konkon Wonderland to Get Tennis, Volleyball Courts

15 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

Ghana's premier farm resort, Konkon Wonderland, is set to add new sports arena to the list of entertainment facilities for the comfort of its guests.

Its avid bond to sports is progressively pulling scores of sports-loving people to the serenely luxurious hide-out.

The ultra-modern luxurious farm resort, which sits on about 40 acres of forest land and consists of 50 air-conditioned bedrooms, is about 20 minutes drive off Kasoa - on the road to Bawjiase in the Central Region.

Owner of Konkon Wonderland, Nana Baffour Odiatuo Ofori Acheampong II of Akyem Tafo, told the Times Sports at the weekend that his decision to include sports facilities to his outfit "was motivated by my supreme concern for the health of our guests."

"Aside entertainment that sport produces, we are also concerned about the health needs of our guests," adds Nana Ofori Acheampong II, who is an engineer by profession said.

According to the Konkon Wonderland boss, health is wealth.

"So, apart from the mini zoo and artificial lake at the wonderland, visitors also need to exercise, thus, the inclusion of the tennis and volleyball courts to the already existing gym and table tennis arena."

He stressed that visitors who come and lodge at the facility for longer periods for their retreat and other important meetings, would now have the chance to choose from various forms of exercise.

Nana Ofori Acheampong II urged Ghanaians to patronise the facility and obtain the best from it. Konkon Wonderland is open to the public and corporate institutions.

