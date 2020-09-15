Ethiopia: Special Cuisines As a Symbol of Oromo Lifestyle

Food is a focus of symbolic activity about social life in every place of Oromo society. A growing number of studies have contributed to the study of food and culture. This is because the study of cuisines is an important research path to understanding human culture and the history of the Oromo.

In Oromo society, food serves spiritual, sustenance, enjoyment and pleasure purposes. Some food items are made only for rituals, ceremonial events, weddings and other special occasions. Likewise most cultures, food and drinks play an important role in the Oromo culture.

Oromo believes that humans are not alone in this world and are responsible not only for each other but for other creatures as well. For instance, when an animal is slaughtered for sacrificial or other purposes, there are parts of the animal body that are not edible. For instance, the neck of a slaughtered animal is thrown away for hyenas.

Religious leaders known as Qaalluus, priests, avoid eating anything with feather. Different Oromo tribes also have parts of the animal body that they are not edible. It is believed that a forefather for each particular tribe has died from eating the now forbidden part of the animal. Thus, the tribe leaders have so declared that no one in that tribe is allowed to eat that particular item in animal's body.

Today, most Oromos have embraced Judeo-Christian beliefs and do not practice those sacrificial and other traditional rituals. But the custom remains largely intact in rural areas of Oromia.

Even today, when hunter and gatherer societies opted for other ways of life - constrained largely by environmental and man-made social dynamics, Oromos remain attached to their traditional cuisines with some apparent limitations. The most notable among them include Marqaa (Porridge), Cacabsa, Cuukoo (Micira), Anchote, Qince (similar to Marqa but made from shredded grains as opposed to flour), roasted meat, milk, butter, cheese and other dairy products, Qorso (Akayi) as snacks, and Qocho made from the stem of false banana. Oromos also drink mead made from Honey, Farso, a homemade less alcoholic drink, and a lot of Coffee.

Oromo diet consists of non-pork and a lot of animal products. Throughout the Oromia State, almost every food item is served with some mix of dairy products, mainly milk or butter. Oromos offer milk to guests and strangers alike as tea or water is offered to visitors in the western world.

Oromo urban dwellers consume the same or similar foods as what is categorically known as Ethiopian food - the staple among them Injera. The taste, the cooking styles and ingredients may vary from one household to another. Laaftoo is a freshly cooked rather smaller type of Injera, similar yet a totally different kind of Injera.

Oromo traditional dishes, such as Cuukoo or Marqaa known for its prestige and superior quality, are hard to serve in restaurants. Lack of ingredients and the health consciousness are maybe limiting factors for the absence of Oromo restaurants that serve Oromo traditional food. Yet, the distinction is clear.

Meti Qbantin, Manager of Onesmos Cultural Food Restaurant, told The Ethiopian Herald that serving cultural dishes require knowledge and diligence. The foods are prepared in a unique way. The ingredients are costly and rare. This makes the dishes expensive, yet interesting and delicious.

Meti had been a tour guide. She worked as a tour guide and translator. While working as a tour guide, she has fallen in love with culture. Part of the initiation to open a cultural restaurant has emanated from this past experience, she said.

Her restaurant serves cultural foods such as Anchote, Caca'bsa, Marqaa, Cuukkoo and more. The restaurant has certified chefs that are talented to prepare these special Oromo cuisines.

She also explained that the cultural foods are occasional and are associated with special holidays and celebrations. Cuukko and caccabsaa are common on special holidays such as Irreechaa and wedding ceremonies.

Teshome Abdissa, a consumer of traditional Oromo cuisine said that cultural food is interesting. Cuukkoo and Marqaa are his favorite cultural cuisines. He feels special whenever he eats these food types, he pointed out.

Teshome added that food is not just what you eat. It is a reminder of the culture of his forefathers. It also helps narrate the history of his ancestors. And he is proud of it, as to him.

Oromia is a home to coffee beans (the second most traded commodity on the world market), teff and about five different varieties of barley found only in that region, it was learnt.

Anthropologists indicated that Oromo people have been utilizing coffee from time immemorial, and the art of preparing coffee is a central element in their every-day cultural practices.

Riyad Mohammed (Ph.D.), an Anthropologist, mentioned that coffee has always been used as a medicine, a food and a beverage, as well as in ritual performances in the Oromo society. It is traditionally believed the first coffee plant sprouted from the tears of Waaqa (God). Therefore, coffee is always a major feature of every ceremony of the people and it has an essential cultural and spiritual element across the diverse range of Oromo groups.

Riyad added that coffee is incorporated into the cosmology of the Oromo people. Oral tradition on the origin of coffee indicates that once upon a time Waaqa ordered a man to do what he ordered him. The man refused to fulfill the will of Waaqa. Eventually, Waaqa became disappointed and annoyed with him which resulted in his death. When Waaqa visited the area the next day, he found the corpse of the person lying in the grave, and tears burst from his eyes. At that very moment, a coffee plant sprouted from the spots where his tears had dropped.

According to this fairy tale, from among the trees, coffee is believed to be sprouted from the tears of Waaqa. This prompted the community to believe that other trees grew from the rain while coffee trees grew of the tears of Waaqa, explained the Anthropologist.