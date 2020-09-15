Ethiopia: Augmenting Coronavirus Success Stories

Ever since the news of the outbreak of global COVID-19 pandemic heard, Ethiopia has been on alert to contain the spread of this deadly virus introducing various social distancing measures. It has also declared nationwide State of Emergency, put hold on school and social gatherings and imposed restrictions on public transport and so forth.

Moreover, putting public health first, the Ethiopian parliament has postponed the 6th general elections having improved the constitution. The incumbent and pertinent bodies have been working tirelessly to boost the nation's COVID -19 testing capacity, hence, Ethiopia is now ranking 3rd in carrying out COVID -19 testing in Africa. One must not forget here that Ethiopia used to send samples to South Africa for COVID -19 testing in the early days of the outbreak.

Now, all states of the country have been equipped with the technology of COVID-19 testing. Ethiopia has been also playing an extraordinary role in dispatching COVID -19 test kits and other medical supplies to African countries.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of the government, Ethiopia has just begun manufacturing 10 million COVID-19 test kits annually. In fact, these test kits would be sold in domestic and export market. It is believed that this newly inaugurated factory will switch to the production of other types of nucleic acid detection reagents, such as AIDS testing kits, tuberculosis nucleic acid test kits and other locally needed a real-time reverse transcription (RT) - PCR test kit products during post COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia has now a new coronavirus field hospital which has a capacity to accommodate 200 patients in severe condition. A number of such kinds of hospitals are expected to be built in all states of country sooner than later. These hospitals do not only use to treat COVID - 19 patients, but also they could provide medical services during natural and human made disasters.As Ethiopia has been selected to be a Regional Emergency Medical Training Center by World Health Organization (WHO).

This training hub will for sure have a paramount significance to reinforce regional capability to produce medical professional in emergency responses

In general, the so far success stories in containing COVID -19 need to be augmented until the virus is put under control and eradicated. In addition, the effective project execution that has been exhibited in the fight against the coronavirus has to be replicated in other projects of the country.