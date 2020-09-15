Kenya: DP Ruto Says Third-Tier Governance System Inefficient

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed calls for the creation of a third-tier system of governance arguing regional government would increase bureaucracy and make government inefficient.

Ruto, who spoke during a meeting with leaders from Nyanza and Western region at his Karen residence on Monday, instead called for the strengthening of the existing devolution structures to cascade development to the grassroots.

"We are finding all manner of cards flying, at one point we are being told we want another layer of government, another layer of bureaucracy, some people are telling us extension of terms," he said.

The DP said any constitutional review through the Building Bridges Initiative needs to be progressive and should advance Kenyans' common agenda in order to build a stronger economy that will move Kenyans out of poverty and unemployment

Ruto called for concerted efforts to unite and serve Kenyans whose lives have been negatively affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"It should be a unifying and people-centred document rather than a political tool that is in defiance of the spirit of inclusivity, abused by some leaders to breed division, hate and ethnic animosity."

"As we discuss about the constitution, let us treat all Kenyans equally. Let us not have cards under the table." he said urging Kenyans to stand up against those using blackmail and intimidation to influence their political stand.

Among the leaders present included lawmakers Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata), former ANC Secretary-General Eliud Owala, and former Senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and Johnson Muthama (Machakos)

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, during a Wiper Party National Executive Council meeting on Sunday, September 13, also opposed the establishment of regional governments under the third-tier system.

"Even as WDM-K supports the BBI Agenda, it is clear that Kenya is not ready for regional governments. In our view, what is critical for us is to strengthen Devolution and make it work for the common wananchi by creating Ward Development Fund," Musyoka said.