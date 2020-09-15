Ethiopia: Being Visible Fighters for the Invisible Enemy

opinion

It has been at least eight months since the challenge of COVID-19 announce itself in our globe while the world belongs to us. No one can say this is not my issue once we all are under the colonies of the pandemic. It is our common invisible enemy. At this time, we don't have a single language or a fixed border to fight CORONA virus. It became all of our day to day homework to fight this invisible enemy by being visible soldiers. It took many of our common goods like freedom of movement, the free will of shaking hand to hand. CORONA forced us to change our lifestyle.

The world is shouting on us. Millions are under the poverty line. This is the unexpected holocaust which has the power of changing our thinking even to remember all those famines, wars, tribalism, poverty, tsunami and other allnatural and manmade accidents. It is beyond every poor man's capacity to stay home for a single day even during normal circumstances before COVID 19 commanded us to stay home for a long period of time.

In the other direction, we can see the maximum degree of equality among every one of us. No one is out of the commanding of COVID-19 whether someone is an ordinary or extraordinary person. It is the virus which has been commanding you to wash and sanitize your hands, to use masks, to distance yourself from others but not a dictator or a democrat government. If there is a chance to take a lesson about equality of human beings, this must be a golden chance. No one is out of the problem unless he/she is out of the normal state of mind.

It seems that it is hard to see the world population with similar activities after CORONA. Furthermore, we shouldn't also forget we are living under the umbrella of fear i.e. fear of tomorrow. Stress and being bored are our routine panic that we are experiencing since COVID-19. Our fears are mainly comes from what we see and from our observation including fake source of news. On the contrary, we can also see the devilish parts of human nature which revealed itself during our stay at home. It is hard to swallow such news as an Ethiopian like rapes which were committed by fathers upon their own children. This is unexpected evilest hidden habit that shows the existence of Satan's behavior inside of us.

There is a saying in philosophy that happiness is the serenity and mental comforts. But at this time we are not truly happy unless we pretend as we are happy even if problems may not happened in our home or in our life. Since we do believe that we Ethiopians have been grown up under strong social philosophy and many religious dos and don't dos; it is not an easy issue for us to live with such negative strange human behaviors. Know we are in a new era which has many anti-social creations that can kill million generations dream only because of a single minute rape or child molestation. Our concepts of humanism have always remained extremely vague. Some of our breaking news are totally unacceptable in all concepts of our social understanding. This is not real human mind development which is expected from this time human beings.

The pandemic is superimposed on some unresolved tensions even between ordinary people, between people and the planet, between the haves and the have-nots. COVID-19 is already shaping a new generation of inequalities all over the world as it is shaping equality too. Many of the inequality issues can be directly related to violating human rights. For this, we can simply look Ethiopians who have been suffering a lot since this pandemic. By being under the undetectable ways of slavery; it is easy to look at the development of humanity crisis not only in developing countries but also in developed countries. The era of COVID-19 is also the time that we saw the maximum degree of ignorance in this globe. It also gave us a lesson to stand for the end of slavery after we watched the death of Gorge Floyd by a white extremist police- man while he was shouting and begging him. "I can't breathe" was Floyd's slogan for some minutes before his soul separated from his body.

Since the crisis has multiple interconnected dimensions (health, economic, several social aspects like neighboring, visiting relatives for holidays) including schooling systems that let a million students stay home; we are not ready to forget as a very simple thing its black scar.

In general, we need a great effort to reconstruct our social values and principles as a country and as a nation of this globe through both indigenous or religious and scientific mechanisms.