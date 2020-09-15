Namibia: 732 Covid-19 Cases At Learning Institutions

15 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya, Okeri Ngutjinazo and Luqman Cloete

TWO schools in the Oshana region and one in the //Kharas region have suspended face-to-face classes after positive cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed at these institutions.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula yesterday during the daily Covid-19 briefing said out of the 9 818 confirmed cases the country has recorded, 732 involve teachers, students and pupils in 12 regions.

This accounts for 7% of the total number of confirmed cases.

Shangula said 632 of the 732 cases comprise pupils and students, and 100 are teachers.

He said the Khomas region reported the majority of these cases with 400 (55%), followed by the Erongo region with 149 (20%) while the Hardap and //Kharas regions recorded 27 (4%) and 24 (3%), respectively.

Few cases were reported from other regions, except Kavango West and Kunene, which recorded none.

"We continue monitoring the situation in schools and advise the education sector appropriately," Shangula said.

The Oshana region's education directorate has ordered the temporary closure of two schools this week after a pupil and a teacher tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two schools, Iipumbu Secondary School and Erundu Combined School, will remain closed until further notice in an effort to combat the further spread of the virus and to allow for cleaning and disinfection.

Hilma Nuunyango-George, the acting deputy education director of the Oshana region, said teachers at these schools have all been placed in isolation while boarding pupils have been placed under quarantine in the school hostels.

"We did not release them to go back home, because we want them to remain there, while we monitor them on a daily basis, and also to continue with their learning under the supervision of their teachers," she said.

Erundu Combined School suspended face-to-face learning on 4 September due to a confirmed Covid-19 case among pupils, while Iipumbu Secondary School temporarily closed last week after a teacher tested positive.

Nuunyango-George said all the schools in the region are ready to resume teaching for all grades.

The directorate has decided to divide pupils into two groups so that the groups attend classes on alternating days.

"We are coping so far, apart from the two schools that are closed at the moment. All our pupils have been provided with masks and are sanitised before they enter the school grounds," she said.

PK de Villiers High School at Keetmanshoop also suspended classes yesterday after a teacher and a Grade 12 pupil tested positive.

School principal Pieter Skeyer confirmed the school could not continue with teaching and learning yesterday morning due to the confirmed cases.

Skyer said the teacher informed the school of her positive test result.

"We have not yet received any official confirmation regarding the Grade 12 pupil's Covid-19 status," he said.

Skyer said health authorities will guide the school on the resumption of classes and decontamination.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.