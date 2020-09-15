Ethiopia: The Corona Brief - Week 26

opinion

Exactly 6 months ago today, Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Last week, I heard the story of the nurse that took a test sample from the Japanese patient, who later confirmed to be the first index case in Ethiopia. "I was so much terrified when I approached the patient. At that time, I did not have I did not have the full protective gears and cloths. I had to do my job and take the sample ;to do that I have to touch him, which I did by taking the maximum precaution I possibly could."

Relative to the time span, half a year, much has been changed and we have gone through phenomenal changes in awareness that can be described in various ways. Let alone health professionals, a man from the streets have now some ideas on how to live with the virus. Even we may have someone close to us who have experienced the quarantine and the treatment wards. The media and health experts have made outstanding and commendable efforts during the past half year in creating the required awareness to the public.

The Premier has last week urged the public to do their level best not to fall victim to the pandemic saying: "We caution all fellow citizens to continue precautionary measures as we engage in upcoming New Year celebrations. 2013 expects the best out of us - let us meet the challenge by keeping healthy."

However, being informed and having awareness does not by itself automatically translate into behavior without the sense of responsibility and commitment. It may be hard to calculate by how much would the case fatalities [close to a thousand] and confirmed cases [ over 62,000] have been slashed , had the majority of the public avoided complacency and negligence in practicing the protective measures.

Six months on, the fear ,the apprehension and extremes precaution among majority of the public ,that were prevalent during the early days of the pandemic's arrival has all but evaporated. It appears that the momentum with which the virus currently spreads does not seem to show a tendency to decline consistently and we have no credible clues as to when it reaches a crescendo. Some experts predicted few months earlier that the peak time could stay as long as the coming November. There is also a credible fear of a second wave especially in the face of the impending lifting of bans on social gathering like schools.

Ethiopia now is the most covid-19 affected east African nation interims of the total number confirmed cases. The health minister in recent press briefing has reportedly blamed the increase in infections mainly to negligence on the part of the public. ENA has quoted her as saying: more than 37,000 coronavirus cases have been identified in a month-long Covid national campaign conducted in 1,095 Woredas across the nation during much of last August. The cases found with the campaign accounted for 64 percent of the total confirmed cases in the country so far. The number of patients in intensive care units has also increased from the previous 1 percent to 4.5 percent, while the death toll jumped to alarming figures at end of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Ethiopian leadership maintains that the forecasted figure for the spread of the disease and its feared impact on the economic activity has considerably been mitigated as result of the proactive, well- advised, nd coordinated multi sectoral response actions. During the speech he made at Sheger Park's Friendship Square inauguration ceremony last week the Premier has stated that the covid response activities being done across the nation has registered commendable performance and have averted the worst case scenarios.

The government has focused on resolving the major bottlenecks that hampers the progresses in the fight against the pandemic. One of such impediments is the scarcity of imported inputs like test kits. Recently, We heard an impressive development that would enhance the covid response system capacity of the nation.FBC reported that Ethiopia would commence production of test kits for COVID-19 after a month in partnership with the Chinese. The production is expected to enable the country to fully meet its local demand as well as distribute to other African nations.

In a similar exiting capacity building news, we also heard that the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would build state-of-the-art laboratories and carry out capacity building activities in the new Ethiopian fiscal year.. According to FBC report a biosafety level-3 (BSL3) laboratory would be erected in the premises of the institute, while 15 regional reference laboratories would be constructed . The laboratories are expected to enable Ethiopia to provide services for other east African nations,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As last week of the past year , Ethiopian health professionals and their supporting staff who are sacrificing everything up to paying the ultimate price in the fight against Corona have been accorded the honor and recognition by the prestigious Bego-Sew Award. The Health Minister who accepted the award representing Ethiopian health workers twitted: "I thank the organizers for recognizing our Health workers for their outstanding service. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all my colleagues for their service and sacrifice to their communities during this difficult time. We appreciate the difference they made and are grateful for their commitment which will always be remembered."