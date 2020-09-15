Tanzania: Dr Mabula Promises New Market in Kirumba

ILEMELA Parliamentary candidate, Dr Angelina Mabula (CCM), has promised to make sure a new market is built at Kirumba Ward, if she is reelected on October 28th, this year.

She made the commitment while addressing residents yesterday at Bujumbura Grounds in Kirumba Ward during her campaign rally, adding that the Municipality has already set aside 13bn/- for the project.

Dr Mabula further requested traders to relocate part of the makeshift kiosks when the construction would begin.

Elaborating, she noted that in Kirumba Ward, they have settled land disputes in 614 households, where the residents were able to formalize their plots.

Equally, Dr Mabula said a total of 6bn/- has been paid to the residents of Ilemela district, who were facing land disputes especially in Lukobe and Nyakarungu areas.

On education sector, Dr Mabula noted that Ilemela Municipal has received 10bn/- for free education in their Primary and 7bn/- for secondary schools, adding that in Kabuhuro Secondary School they managed to build three laboratories.

However, she promised that Kabuhuro fishermen that the government would introduce to them fish farming training courses.

On his part, Kirumba CCM councillor aspirant, Wesa Juma requested Dr Mabula to help resolve water woes in the area.