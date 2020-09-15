Namibia: Town Appeals to Public to Avail Dumpsite Land

15 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Helao Nafidi Town Council is appealing to the residents of Eeshoke and Engela to avail land to council to relocate the infamous Omafo dumpsite.

The call by the mayor at the town, Eliaser Nghipangelwa, came after another fire broke out at the dumpsite at the weekend.

Nghipangelwa said although it is council's wish to relocate the dumpsite, there is no space within the town where there are no people hence the appeal to the public.

"If someone wants to give their land to council to put up a dumpsite, we plead with such individuals to approach the council to negotiate," said Nghipangelwa.

The mayor said although the council has long aborted the burning of rubbish at the dumpsite, it has become a norm for fires to break out towards elections.

"We do not know why fires only break out when we are headed for elections, but we appeal to those doing it to consider the health of those living close to the dumpsite," said Nghipangelwa.

Council aborted the burning of rubbish at the dumpsite after the public complained of being subjected to smoke.

In the meantime, council discards the rubbish without using fire.

The dumpsite has been an eyesore for those living in close proximity for years, however an amicable solution could not be found as no one wants a dumpsite in their area.

"We had previously suggested to relocate the dumpsite or to put a wall around it, but all was rejected by the public. We have not given up hope that an amicable solution will be found soon," said Nghipangela.

The current dumpsite has been in use since 2004 when there were no people living in the area.

Due to urban influx, with people in search of jobs, people started putting up structures to call their home.

