Tunisia: Health Crisis - Mraihi Calls for Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the People's Republican Union (UPR) Lotfi Mraihi, Monday, called for the formation of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to hear those who are in charge of the coronavirus crisis and identify the dysfunctions observed.

At a press conference Monday in Tunis, Mraihi said that those responsible for managing the health crisis have failed in their mission, denouncing the extension of the lockdown beyond two months.

"Studies and data collected since mid-February have identified the group most vulnerable to the pandemic and have shown a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus carriers among the under-15s," he specified.

He added that the People's Republican Union had called for lifting the general lockdown since April 8, opting for collective immunity and control of the spread of the virus, in light of the daily assessment provided by the Ministry of Health.

Mraihi said, in this context, that the lockdown has cost the state 42 billion dinars, or the entire budget of the Tunisian state and caused the dismissal of more than 400 thousand workers.

He added: "Tunisia has not suffered significant human losses like the majority of Arab and African countries and many Western countries.

This comes back to the composition of Tunisian society, consisting mainly of young people and not to control of the spread of the pandemic.