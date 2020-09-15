Tunisia: Health Crisis - Mraihi Calls for Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry

14 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary General of the People's Republican Union (UPR) Lotfi Mraihi, Monday, called for the formation of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to hear those who are in charge of the coronavirus crisis and identify the dysfunctions observed.

At a press conference Monday in Tunis, Mraihi said that those responsible for managing the health crisis have failed in their mission, denouncing the extension of the lockdown beyond two months.

"Studies and data collected since mid-February have identified the group most vulnerable to the pandemic and have shown a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus carriers among the under-15s," he specified.

He added that the People's Republican Union had called for lifting the general lockdown since April 8, opting for collective immunity and control of the spread of the virus, in light of the daily assessment provided by the Ministry of Health.

Mraihi said, in this context, that the lockdown has cost the state 42 billion dinars, or the entire budget of the Tunisian state and caused the dismissal of more than 400 thousand workers.

He added: "Tunisia has not suffered significant human losses like the majority of Arab and African countries and many Western countries.

This comes back to the composition of Tunisian society, consisting mainly of young people and not to control of the spread of the pandemic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.