Tunisia: 'Selma Lives' Campaign Calls for Improving Economic Situation of Female Farmhands

14 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Associations that have launched the "Selma Lives" campaign, Monday, stressed that the improvement of transport conditions of female farmhands depends on the promotion of their economic situation by pooling efforts of several ministries mainly the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Works.

The associations called on all relevant ministries to mobilise necessary funds in the State budget for the 2021 year to provide the material and human resources promoting the implementation of Government Decree No. 724 of 2020 related to the transport conditions of female farm workers.

The associations called on the Ministry of Public Works to devise an action plan and improve infrastructure in Tunisia's rural areas so that means of transportation provided for by the Decree No. 724 of 2020 can run safely and get access to agricultural lands.

They also called on relevant authorities to conduct anti-corruption checks in granting driving licenses and provide financial and fiscal incentives to facilitate the acquisition of vehicles destined to the transport of workers in the agricultural sector.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

