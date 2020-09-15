Tunisia: Coronavirus - 376 More Infection Cases (Ministry of Health)

Tunis/Tunisia — 376 more cases of infection with the new coronavirus were recorded on September 10 and 99 cases, already active, tested positive, bringing the tally to 6,635 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release Saturday.

Samples were taken from 3,311 cases, 170 of which as part of monitoring active carriers.

5434 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, since the reopening of borders on June 27, including 595 imported cases, 4744 domestic cases and 57 deaths, the press release indicates.

According to the same source, 106 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, of which 26 are admitted to intensive care.