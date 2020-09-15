Tunisia: New School Year 2020/2021 - PM Makes Inspection Visits to Educational Institutions

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, accompanied by Education Minister Fathi Slaouti, on Saturday, visited a number of educational institutions.

The visit is part of the preparations to ensure a return to school in 2020/2021 in the best conditions, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The PM first headed to the Hamida Bekir High School in El Mnihla, where he stressed the imperative to respect the health protocol and the obligation not to exceed 16 students per classroom.

Mechichi then visited the sports high school of El Menzah where shortcomings were noted.

The Premier called in this regard to accelerate the procedures to overcome these deficiencies.

Mechichi later headed to the Upper Megrine elementary school.

He instructed providing disinfectant gel, protective masks and stressed the imperative to respect social distancing.

Speaking to reporters, Mechichi highly praised the educational community for the efforts made in this exceptional situation.

The objective of this visit is to inspect the preparations made to welcome students in the best conditions, he said.

Mechichi also reassured the parents that the government is ready to provide the necessary protective means for teachers and students.