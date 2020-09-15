South Africa: A Humane Solution Is Needed to Solve the Kataza 'Problem'

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stefania Falcon

The baboon named 'Kataza' has been in the news recently as animal rights groups protest against his removal from Cape Town's Kommetjie area to Tokai. Stefania Falcon, writing on behalf of the Wildlife Animal Protection Forum South Africa, says that an 'emergency, compassionate' solution must be found.

I write in response to the article by Rebecca Davis, published by Daily Maverick on 10 September 2020, #BringBackKataza: How the Cape went ape over a single baboon.

"Kataza", a southern chacma baboon, was forcibly removed from the Slangkop troop, his family, in Kommetjie about two weeks ago. He was dropped off more than 20km away on the urban edge of Tokai.

Before 2012, baboon monitors had worked closely with conservationists, but they were replaced by Human Wildlife Solutions (HWS), whose methods of management have included the use of pain-inducing paintball guns as a deterrent.

World-renowned primatologist Dame Jane Goodall has been outspoken and critical of methodologies that are "aggressive, painful and militaristic". According to recent reports, HWS has now lost its annual R14-million baboon management contract with the City of Cape Town.

During Kataza's absence from the Slangkop troop, the alpha male, "George", has killed at least one of Kataza's offspring. According...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

