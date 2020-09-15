Ethiopia: Enthusiastic Painter Eying On Grand Gallery

Ruth Girma, 26, was born at the heart of the capital, Piassa in 1994 from a talented family in the area of her gift. Her older and younger sisters are both painters. Of course, her mother Blen Demissie was theicebreaker for her children in the art of painting. Ruth remembers that the first picture which impressed her to love this art is a water color painting of her mother that depicts lovers kissing each other while standing naked.

Ruth had kept this picture for years in the pocket of her uniform. "It was my ambition to draw such a picture in the future." And Ruth was successful to do so by depicting this picture on canvas, while she was 11th grade.Art affords me pleasure, she said, adding that there is nothing that gratifies self than doing things that makes one pleasant. Ruth made a painting while she was a little kid. It was made unconsciously but her mother who has artistic consideration archived the picture that her child made at her youngest age. One amazing thing Ruth achieved at the age of 18 is that she made illustration to a children book written by her mother at the same age.

Both her mother and father believe in trial and error, as such they encourage their children to achieve their ambition. "This helped me to develop self-confidence and to pursue my artistic passion," she said.

School career

Ruth has spent much of her time in School of Tomorrow where she learned the regular academy and basic painting skills from elementary to high school level. As an average student, she was equally inclined to academic affairs and painting. It was in 6th grade that Ruth touched canvas and introduced herself to oil painting for the first time when she painted a light mountain decorated with green color as the blue is ordinary to her.

She left the painting that displays a green mountain shining under the sunny sky. However, the pedagogy teacher was not happy with the painting due to the color she used. Therefore, he started yellowing thepicture, but Ruth was angrily staring at him fearing that he might deface her painting. Surprisingly, the picture became more attractive than her expectation. How could this happen? Ruth asked herself and scrutinized her painting on which her teacher added some color after he left.The same year, in the second semester, Ruth found herself as a color chemist mixing colors to find the best pigment to characterize her imagination. This is about searching for new colors to an idea thatthe painter is eager to depict remarkably. Through this, Ruth developed the basics of color mixture. She understood that there isnot only a bold or medium color but also highlight and shadow colors.It was in 8th grade that she got the art club once again. And she made a beautiful painting and sold it for 200 Birr for the first time. While telling me this, Ruth's cup of coffee was getting cold and I recalled her to drink. She said, "don't worry, habitually, I used to drink a cold coffee." And continue narrating her school life. After that, she used to paint many paintings and became famous in the school. Her drawing exercise book began circulating in the hands of herschoolmates, and plastered many times.One of the school teachers named Tamiru Balcha, who learned art in Russia fora decade was appreciative of Ruth's assion. So he commendedher art trials at the time. "His interest and effort was to help her tap my potentials. That was why he was always trying to encourage me to come up with my unique style than than shaping me in his own way. He told me that there is no mistake and every trial is a way to productive art piece." Through this, Ruth made a painting that displays a half angel and half demon representing human behavior.However, Ruth's painting career didn't elbow through campus' academic circle. She asked her mother at the time about what should be next. Her mother Blen who had enough understanding about art life, advised Ruth to study another subject as this one [the art] is not preferable as a reliable livelihood to lead a better life. And Ruth accepted this and joined Addis Ababa University's Journalism and Communications Department.Although she devoted much of her time for academic affairs, Ruth was also conducted the painting passion side by side exhibiting portraits of her schoolmates. And it was 200 Birr she secured from the first portrait. While she was a second year student, Ruth got the chance to write for Construction Review, a South African magazine.

Life as a journalist

Graduated in 2014, she went on working for the magazine for a short period of time until the magazine closed or left from Addis due to financial reasons. Then she joined Eminent Travel and Tourism Company until she left it due to personal case. Through time, it dawned on her that there is incompatibility between what she had imbibed and the media platform is practically doing.This made Ruth dissatisfied to continue as a journalist.

Advertisement and art

Then, she joined the advertisement industry working as copyright creator for Berry Advertising. She loved her career as theadvertisement includes skills related to her passion. Her department works on copyright like creating brand identity and polishing. A year ago, she left Berry Advertising for similar career at ZelemanCommunications Advertising and roduction Plc to get better income.Working at office until five pm, she walked to her newly rented gallery that she is going to spend the rest of her time painting until 3 pm at night. She works tightly to produce more art pieces that can satisfy her to the extent where they can be displayed for customers via grand opening. By doing so, she considers that the time is not enough to her to paint more so that she signed agreement with Zeleman to shift her role and position from permanent to freelance worker.Disappointment

Her intention was to produce plenty of art pieces while getting the income simultaneously. Unfortunately, Ruth was disappointed by coronavirus before finalizing her pieces intended to her GrandGallery. This obliged her to return to home leaving her rental house.

The Grand Gallery

Now, she is working from home augmenting her pieces and searching for partners to promote her works protected from copying. Although most of the partners laude her pieces, they express fear that they cannot cooperate until the removal of coronavirus pandemic. Of course, there is a chance to prepare a virtual gallery but she insists for a grand opening that displays her precious art pieces to her numerous audiences. She plans to display 35 to 40 pieces in her gallery. Not only in finance, but my plan is also to achieve the maximum exposure and impact through the grand gallery. Therefore, she is waiting till the pandemic is no more to expectant of the grand opening. In her art life, Ruth has painted more than 40 pieces so far. Inspiration

Her inspiration emanates from reading, peoples' styles, and color choice. She enjoys reading, traveling, hiking, dancing, and horse riding. Then these things are artistically interpreted in her imaginationand captured in her canvas through her brush that carries decorative colors based on her choice. Ruth used to drink a cup of tea to get inspired or refreshed while painting. However, contemplating about the sketch the tea will get cold.

Through time, she habituated to sipping after her hot drinks ran cold. Not only this, Ruth also uses her brush while drinking tea. But unconsciously she dips her brush into the tea cup assuming that she is dunking her brush into water. "Therefore, it is not only Ruth, her portrayed characters also test her tea," she said. She is open-minded to know people. And respect them and paint them to reveal their vibes, ideas and to elongate memory. She wants to silence her inner artistic screaming. Illuminating people's complexion with their type of tendency is the remarkable portrait skill of the emerging artist. However, it is not always easy to depict people's wishes straightforwardly as they sometimes become unable to clearly express their interest. In such case, "I used to show rough sketch options and they love it most of the time."

She loves all colors and tries to accommodate them to be revealed harmoniously for beauty and expression. Every color is beautiful for Ruth, unless it is polished or arrang in the wrong way or surface. The piece she loved the most from her own works A dread man, realistic portrait depict with watercolor pencils is her choice that she loved the most from her art pieces as it powerfully reflects her idea using only color pencils though. It doesn't look like a piece made in office. Rather, it looks an art piece made within the buffer zone of the artist. And the client was satisfied too.

Ambition

"If your dreams don't scare you, then, it is not a big dream," this is a quote displayed at the gate of Zeleman which Ruth reads every time when she arrives at her office. Talking about future destiny, she says "it is about how big you see your dream". Ruth wants to be a leading African female painter. She has an ambition to open an Art Empire in the far future. The empire will promote Ethiopia's history, culture, natural and manmade attractions to the rest of the world artistically. High quality costumes and artistic pieces will be the brand products by the art industry. "I hope the empire will engage various artists and stakeholders to successfully represent the country. She also has a plan to open a Comic Book. "I plan to achieve these ambitions because I want to put my fingerprint in this world, she noted. Riding the tide with the mass and departing is effortless. What is more important is to leave something memorable." She wants to promote modernism that blends both the traditional and current lifestyle of Ethiopians. She believes that Ethiopians can manage and consume from the positive fruits of globalization, while keeping their identity. "You can't stop globalization but you can shape your culture to penetrate through modernism without losing its fundamental values." She mentioned that the traditional dressings are coming back and this should be promoted towards their furtherance. "By doing so, we can keep our identity and develop national sentiment, unless otherwise, we cannot keep our identity and patriotic zeal in the conventional rigid approach."

That's why Ruth is yet depicting traditional things in alignment with her modern style.

The value of art

She believed that artists exert more efforts to reinforce the value of art. There should be a systematic chain that enables the artist to get the respective price to his/her piece. "It is only this way we can prevent overpricing for ordinary pieces to compensate high valued piece that is sold with low price." Agents and dealers are not actively engaging in the industry. Therefore, the artist doesn't get the right client that understands the value of art. The more promotion of art value induces the more stimulation of the artist to come up with plenty but valuable pieces. She suggested that the Ethiopian Painters Association ought to work extensively to achieve this by upgrading the publicperception about art.

Art education

She suggested that people who have art tendency ought to get the needed education. "I have passed through by school that enabled me to pursue my talent only by providing material and moral support." Our country is very late in this sphere to offer the essential trainings.

Creativity is the right way to create an open minded citizens. Similarly, portray is among the psychological treatments implement these days to bring stress relief. The country ought to give the lesson to upgrade and shape the generation to be open-minded and optimist about its nation far from any ethnic clash, Ruth recommended.

Addis Ababa university gives the course regularly but doesn't have a night or extension program which is disappointing for artists like Ruth who are exercising the artwork, while working in office and desirous to take the course in extension platform. Ruth wants to learn art in the future and want to go to Russia for the same plan after she once settled.