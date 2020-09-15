Ethiopia: Meskerem - the Bright Season

opinion

Each month has its own beauty here in Ethiopia but Meskerem (September) is the most beautiful and bright of all. Children opt to frisk about in green fields,while sitting on their porches elders sunbath. Calves run amok, the dew defoliate by the sun light, flowers bloom, and bees scour flowers in bushes and moorland to make honey. No handy woman is comparable with a bee regarding baking bread (Injera/ bee bread). Hovering from one flower to others bees buzz.

The sun shines magnificently, in Meskerem. Attractive flowers that beautify hills and ridges fascinate people that feast his eyes on them. The secret of white honey is Meskerem itself that is accentuated by yellow daisy or Adey, among others.

Climbing hills, children pluck this and that flower and brushwood on the eve of the New Year.

Meskerem is the source of different spikes of maize, pea, bean, barley, among others. While maize piggyback its spike, it is akin like a soldier who carries his bombs, explosives and other weapons. It is so attractive while beans and peas flow down like a river, barley and wheat rise as lion furs; pumpkins are airborne in a maize plant. The sorghums' head reclines down. That attracted us. Farmers' backyard and turf are censed by the aroma of flowers, spikes, milk and others. Farmers feel hallowed as the following Amharic oral literature:

'Mingna dink new yebalager nuro

Wotetu kemajet eshetu kguaro.'

Meaning: how surprising, in September farmers' backyard and turf are full of spikes, milks and others.

In meskerem pleasing sound funnel into people's ears, while men milked the cows. The women shake the milk pot back and forth. Of course, the shaking of a milk pot does not only result in butter but also in tone (zema).

Generally, everything in Meskerem is really beautiful. Appreciative of this month of greenery, people prefer to name their daughters born in this month "Meskerem" I too will name my daughter "Meskerem" if she is born in Septemeber.

Enkutatash and Meskel are wonderful holidays that render meskerem (septemeber) the sought-after month.

During the eve of enkutatash (little ezhoha), an assortment of roasted grains (popcorn, sorghums, barely... ), bread, traditional drink (especially tella), will be served. The popping of grains while being roasted amuses children.

Especially on enkutatash swimming begins (at dawn) before birds sip water. As a result, people are eager to swim early in the morning.

Up on return from swimming, my father slays a white hen (especially cock) after he tends the cattle in byre .After the hen is slaughtered the feather and other unwanted parts of the hen will be buried by the gate of the byre.

In meskerm, water bodies become transparent or crystal clear. So they turn attractive. We hone our skills of swimming in such river waters carrying solid calabash on our back. We can float over the water after taking much training. If we succeed to float well, by way of practical jokes we dip each other into the water. This is assumed as the major criteria of best swimmers. Clever swimmers catch the path crossing swimmers to hold him beneath the surface for long. In addition, such swimmers have the ability of fetching sand from the surface diving deeply.

Not only enkutatash but also the finding of the true cross (Meskel or the big ezhoha) is also celebrated in Meskerem. Here, people get eager to carry torch traditionally called debot. Bonfire is made from different big stumps and logs after gathering the items going from door to door.

Meskel is a special holiday when quarreled people reconcile to meet and celebrate together for meskel. So, traditionally cross is the best mediator or conciliator.

In my community (at the south tip of Gondar), sleeping a bit, people ignite the bonfire after midnight. But while they prepare the bonfire, we see from afar, away from Abay, that some neighboring woredas like Gindewoin and Enebsie Sarmider (people in Gojam) set fire on the bonfire early in the night (just after keeping the cattle in the byre).

Anyone, who gets up early, call fellow inhabitants moving door to door to wake them up for firing the bonfire together.

The male family head ignite the torch at the fireplace touching the trivet saying uttering the Amharic good wish 'yegomen minchet wuta, yegenfo minchet giba'. After a while, all family members lit their respective petty torches at home and head to the bonfire to join there. There, people circling the bonfire and going round and round three times chant 'ezhoha! ezhoha! ezhoha!'. No wonder guests that observe the jubilantly celebrants holding the torches must be surprised by the Ethiopian wonderful culture. Finally, torches are used to ignite the bonfire .

Boys pull out their torches from bonfire for roasting bean, pea and other spikes from the farmlands even for beating each other as a pass time.

Coffee will be made after firing the bonfire. Making coffee is left for the fairsex especially maidens. Our mothers bring the traditional bread known as tiqitiqo smearing it with the mixture of chili and butter as a snack to be eaten with forked fingers. Elders break down the breads into smaller pieces and hand them out for each celebrant that squats around the bonfire (Demera). After a while, traditional drinks like tella, tej and areki will be served. Of course, those who had made a promise the previous year to bring tej or areki even goat or sheep last year keep their words. Sitting circling the bonfire, people enjoy the night dining and boozing as traditional dishes, liquors and beverages are in abundance.

The other memorable thing early in the morning on meskel is also ermito that is baked on bonfire covered by the leaf of pumpkin. Ermito is made up of batter flour especially teff. After cooked well, we devour it unraveling its cover.

Also with the ashes of the bonfire we make a cross on our head. We touch cows and oxen by torches wishing longevity.

Consequently, cross which was registered under UNESCO is the fantastic holiday that is the destination of tourist attractions from every corner of the world.

Early in the morning, children will bring maize spike if it is ripe enough. Indeed, roast maize spikes will be started (launched) during this holiday to check whether the maize is ripe enough. After meskel, going to the backyard my mother decorticates the maize spike. I had observed her surprisingly what she did step by step. I was so eager to see the color of the maize that some with whites, blues, reds or parti-colored (dapple) which attracted my sense strongly.

After shutting the gate of cattle's byre we start roasting the maize spike. I remember my mother used to give the maize for each child turn by turn and started to roast. We fired the stumps and logs at the fireplace or outside home. First, the maize spike are roasted and served for parents and followed by children based on first-born-first-served manner.

What made us amused was the sound of the maize spike while being roasted. It roars like a machinegun. To our chagrin, if our maize failed to make the sound, we assumed as if our gun misfired. Even the occasion proves unfortunate to for us. Therefore, we vied on the claim whose maize fired loudly.

After enjoying the maize we drink milk with the fumigated calabash. Given its toothsome flavor, the occasion made our tale move to and fro. In the absence of milk, we used to drink whey. Sometimes, we slumber on our seats holding fast the maize in such a way it is hard to unfasten the maize from our fingers. In this regard, it is much simpler to unhook a nail from a wood. Our parents carries us home to tuck us in bed to sleep.

In fact there are different tree twigs used to fumigate calabash. For instance olive tree is one. Munching the maize with the milk is as sweet as something right from the paradise. After all, we played with the maize cob under moonlit sky.

Finally, we sleep strewing green grasses on the floor. That protects us from flies.

In fact, we children like sucking stalk as much as chewing maize spike. There was one additional funny thing that we liked doing in our childhood. We put the stalk on stones considering as bee cave after we prepared for sucking and the fly suck on the ban. Because we misconceived that fly as a bee making honey. Therefore, we suck our ban thinking as honey made by bee. 'Germs are in Germany'. If flies fail to suck a kid's ban he is assumed as a poor man. We had also experiences of selecting the sweetest ban traditionally called tinkish.

As a kid playing with embuay is very interesting. We milked those embuays considering them as cows. But it was so bitter while we tested them assuming them as milk.

In Meskerem, each cattle graze on different grasses and start to lock horns with each other. Often we become so happy watching oxen (bulls) fight each other. Even sheep fight creating distance between themselves and surging forward, while goats fight standing on their back legs and diving with their heads..

In the maize harvest dogs munch maize and fight in groups especially at night. The howling of dogs and the terrifying sound in the backdrop of night are very terrible for us (children). Running amok in the maize plant, dogs fight one another. The secret of the fighting of cattle is the urge for perpetuation. The mating of dogs are so unique that the female one can bock the male one by her reproductive organ. When the bitch bocked the male one, we enjoy beating the dogs whose tales get tied together