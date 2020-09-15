South Africa: ANC Says It Will Repay Zim Flight Money

analysis

The cash-strapped ANC has pledged to refund the government for the costs incurred when its delegation hitched a ride on a South African Air Force plane to Zimbabwe. This, after questions were asked about the legality of the use of the plane for the trip.

Almost a week after returning from a meeting with the governing Zanu-PF in Harare, Zimbabwe, the ANC has issued a statement to say that it considered the meeting "constructive", despite Zanu-PF leaders on Friday berating the ANC delegation for its approach.

The party also apologised for the "unusual manner" in which its delegation travelled to Zimbabwe last week Tuesday - by flying along with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who said she had an official meeting with her counterpart in Harare.

In its statement on Tuesday, 15 September, the ANC said "[we] profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation.

"Our delegation is under quarantine in line with our lockdown regulations."

At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that party secretary-general Ace Magashule insisted to the newspaper that he did not believe the delegation had abused state resources. It also...