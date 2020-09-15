South Africa: ANC Says It Will Repay Zim Flight Money

15 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The cash-strapped ANC has pledged to refund the government for the costs incurred when its delegation hitched a ride on a South African Air Force plane to Zimbabwe. This, after questions were asked about the legality of the use of the plane for the trip.

Almost a week after returning from a meeting with the governing Zanu-PF in Harare, Zimbabwe, the ANC has issued a statement to say that it considered the meeting "constructive", despite Zanu-PF leaders on Friday berating the ANC delegation for its approach.

The party also apologised for the "unusual manner" in which its delegation travelled to Zimbabwe last week Tuesday - by flying along with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who said she had an official meeting with her counterpart in Harare.

In its statement on Tuesday, 15 September, the ANC said "[we] profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation.

"Our delegation is under quarantine in line with our lockdown regulations."

At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that party secretary-general Ace Magashule insisted to the newspaper that he did not believe the delegation had abused state resources. It also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.