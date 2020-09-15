Zimbabwe: Kamambo's Case Postponed Yet Again

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, and his defence team will have to wait longer to defend allegations of bribery, related to the 2018 elections.

The trial is now expected to start on October 5 at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

Kamambo is facing charges of allegedly of paying some ZIFA councilors, through the EcoCash platform to vote for him.

The Harare business executive beat incumbent, Philip Chiyangwa, to land the top post in the administration of domestic football.

He has, in a number of media interviews, denied the accusations.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Chenaimoyo Gumiro, and the ZIFA acting vice-president Philemon Machana, Kamambo, whose case got off to a false start last month, was yesterday keen to have the hearing taking off.

However, they were advised the prosecutor in the case was involved with other matters after they were moved to a different court.

Gumiro said it was mutually agreed to postpone the hearing to October 5.

"Today (yesterday) was supposed to be the trial commencement day and it was unfortunate it didn't take off as scheduled," the lawyer said.

"The case was moved from Court 1 to Court 14 and we had to reach a mutual agreement on the way forward.

"The case was shifted to October 5 and 6 because the officials were overwhelmed with other cases.

"So, at this point, I shall not comment any further because the trial has not yet started."

It is the State case that ahead of the December 2018 ZIFA elections, Kamambo allegedly paid some of the association's councillors using the Ecocash payment platform.

The allegations are that Kamambo's then campaign manager, Robert Matoka, through his EcoCash platform, transferred various amounts to 32 ZIFA councillors.

Kamambo polled 35 votes against Chiyangwa's 24.

Gumiro said they have prepared a strong defence against the accusations laid on his client.

"We are now ready to go, we have had sight of the State papers, that is the charge sheet, state outline and the statements from the state witnesses," he said.

"We have been given statements from the 32 ZIFA councillors and three other witnesses."