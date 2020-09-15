Morocco Elected Member of UN Committee On Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

New York (United Nations) — Morocco was elected on Monday in the person of Professor Mohamed Amarti to represent Africa as a member of the United Nations Committee on economic, social and cultural rights for a period of four years, starting on January 1, 2021.

The election of Morocco to this extremely important Committee is a recognition from the international community of the efforts and achievements of the Kingdom, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in the area of the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly economic, social and cultural rights.

This election is also an endorsement by the UN Member States of the major programs, projects and initiatives adopted by Morocco with the aim of promoting economic, social and cultural rights throughout the kingdom, in particular the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), launched by the Sovereign in 2005.

Professor Amarti was elected to this post, along with the Egyptian candidate, after receiving 37 votes out of a total of 54 votes.

Amarti, head of the Eastern Regional Commission of the National Human Rights Council, won the election against the South African candidate who was running for a second term.

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) is the body that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by its States parties.