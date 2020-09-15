Morocco Elected Member of UN Committee On Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

15 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

New York (United Nations) — Morocco was elected on Monday in the person of Professor Mohamed Amarti to represent Africa as a member of the United Nations Committee on economic, social and cultural rights for a period of four years, starting on January 1, 2021.

The election of Morocco to this extremely important Committee is a recognition from the international community of the efforts and achievements of the Kingdom, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in the area of the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, particularly economic, social and cultural rights.

This election is also an endorsement by the UN Member States of the major programs, projects and initiatives adopted by Morocco with the aim of promoting economic, social and cultural rights throughout the kingdom, in particular the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), launched by the Sovereign in 2005.

Professor Amarti was elected to this post, along with the Egyptian candidate, after receiving 37 votes out of a total of 54 votes.

Amarti, head of the Eastern Regional Commission of the National Human Rights Council, won the election against the South African candidate who was running for a second term.

The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) is the body that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by its States parties.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.