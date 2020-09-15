Morocco: Twenty-Two Killed in Road Accidents in Morocco's Urban Areas Last Week

Rabat — Twenty-two people were killed and 1,920 others were injured, including 81 seriously, in 1,449 traffic accidents that took place in urban areas on September 7-13, 2020, National Police (DGSN) said Tuesday.

These accidents were mainly due to non-control of vehicles, non-respect of priority, excessive speeding and pedestrian and driver errors, the same source pointed out in a release.

A total of 34,005 traffic tickets were issued by the police during the same week.

According to the same source, the sum of fines paid by road traffic violators stood at 5,126,325 DH.