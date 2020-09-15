Morocco: Grand Off-World Independent Film Awards 2020 - Moroccan Film 'Ghost of Spacetime' Nominated for Two Awards

15 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Warsaw — The short film "Ghost of Spacetime" by Moroccan director Karim Tajouaout has been nominated for two awards at the Grand OFF - World Independent Short Film Awards 2020, scheduled from 23 to 30 November in Poland.

"Ghost of Spacetime" has been selected to compete for the Best Production and the Best Scenography Awards, organizers said in a press release.

Twenty-four countries will take part in the 14th edition of this festival, including Poland, Spain, United States, Turkey, Russia, Germany, India, South Korea, Syria and Iran.

Ghost of Spacetime focuses on the cruelty of war and the suffering it inflicts on families, destroying their future as well as that of their children.

The key roles are played by Sami Saadellah, Hanane Khaldi, Rayane Ouali, Aziz Yassine and Ahmed Elmir.

Grand OFF - World Independent Film Awards is the most important initiative promoting independent cinema in Poland and one of the most important cultural events related to independent cinema in the world.

The mission of Grand OFF is to put independent cinema in the spotlight.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.