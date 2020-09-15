Morocco: Grand Off-World Independent Film Awards 2020 - Moroccan Film 'Ghost of Spacetime' Nominated for Two Awards

Warsaw — The short film "Ghost of Spacetime" by Moroccan director Karim Tajouaout has been nominated for two awards at the Grand OFF - World Independent Short Film Awards 2020, scheduled from 23 to 30 November in Poland.

"Ghost of Spacetime" has been selected to compete for the Best Production and the Best Scenography Awards, organizers said in a press release.

Twenty-four countries will take part in the 14th edition of this festival, including Poland, Spain, United States, Turkey, Russia, Germany, India, South Korea, Syria and Iran.

Ghost of Spacetime focuses on the cruelty of war and the suffering it inflicts on families, destroying their future as well as that of their children.

The key roles are played by Sami Saadellah, Hanane Khaldi, Rayane Ouali, Aziz Yassine and Ahmed Elmir.

Grand OFF - World Independent Film Awards is the most important initiative promoting independent cinema in Poland and one of the most important cultural events related to independent cinema in the world.

The mission of Grand OFF is to put independent cinema in the spotlight.