Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Costa Rica President On His Country's Independence Day

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Costa Rica, H.E. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to President Quesada, wishing the Costa Rican people continued progress and prosperity.

HM the King, who commends relations of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Costa Rica, underlines his determination to continue joint action with President Quesada to strengthen these ties at the bilateral level as well as in international fora.