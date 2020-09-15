South Africa: Hoopstad Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Hoopstad police station is closed for decontamination due to confirmed case of Covid-19 virus.

The community serviced by the said police station is advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operate as follows:

Hoopstad CSC will operate from the Town Hall.

The Station Commander can be contacted at 082 465 2841 for any emergency or assistance and Detectives can be contacted at 082 466 7945

Communities will be informed once the station is operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these closures.