South Africa: Gauteng Concludes Probe Into Human Settlements Officials

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements' Anti-Fraud and Corruption Unit has concluded investigations into various officials accused of corruption, money laundering, illegal sale of houses and stands, as well as theft and misappropriation of funds.

Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA MEC, Lebogang Maile, said the department has handed over these cases to the relevant law enforcement agencies, where there have been findings and evidence of fraud and corruption.

"The cases are at different stages of the legal process, with some suspects having been charged and released on bail. Other cases [are] still under further investigation from law enforcement agencies and some are at trial stage, as we seek to criminally prosecute all those who commit acts of malfeasance," Maile said.

Maile was speaking at a media briefing on measures being undertaken to deal with the housing backlog, underperformance, fraud and corruption within the Human Settlements Department on Monday.

Maile said the department is implementing a turnaround strategy to address underperformance and root out corrupt elements.

"With this turnaround strategy, we have been methodically and systematically tackling governance, planning, financial management, organisational and delivery challenges that have made the department a consistent underperformer over the years, to the detriment of the people of Gauteng."

Maile said the department has undertaken a process of resolving issues raised by the Auditor-General, which is one of the critical failures of the department to obtain clean audits and adhere to the principles of good governance.

"We are in the process of putting in place an electronic document and records management system, so that this is a problem the department never has to be confronted with again (sic)," the MEC said.

In addition, the department has appointed two new managing officials, including a Head of Department and Chief Executive Officer, with a mandate to clean up the financial management of the department, and put in place systems and processes that will bring about institutional stability.

"The appointment of these two new managing officials is to ensure that governance and stability is restored, which is one of the critical challenges that have negatively impacted on the department," Maile said.