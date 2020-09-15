South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Point Police

15 September 2020
Point police are appealing to members of the community to assist with regards to a missing teenager.

On 10 September 2020 at 00:00, Daniella Rabelo was last seen going to bed, by her father at their home, at Durban Shelter, 40 Mona Street, Point. At 06:00 the same morning, she was found missing from her home and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, yellow striped shirt and white tekkies. She is 14-years-old, weighing 46kg, 1.7 metres tall and has green eyes and long brown hair. She has a fair complexion and a thin face. She is slim built.

If anyone has information regarding her disappearance please contact Detective Cst. ST Madonsela from Durban Central FCS at 078 255 2468.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

