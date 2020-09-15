Zimbabwe: 'Traditional Leaders Too Compromised to Lead Transitional Justice Processes'

15 September 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)

Community members have dismissed the notion that Traditional Leaders must lead Transitional Justice processes in Zimbabwe. This came out during a Heal Zimbabwe virtual Transitional Justice Report Launch titled "Transitional Justice in Pre-Transitional Societies: The case of Zimbabwe and Uganda" on 11 September 2020.

Community members who participated in the report launch highlighted that most traditional leaders in local communities are now dabbling in politics, which makes them too compromised to lead Transitional Justice processes. "Most Traditional Leaders in Hurungwe hold political positions as chairpersons and other positions. Over the years, we have seen them even perpetrating violence which has disrupted prevalence of social cohesion in local communities," said one participant from Hurungwe West. Community members also highlighted that Transitional Justice processes in Zimbabwe tend to ignore grassroots participation besides the fact that most gruesome episodes of state sponsored violence such as Gukurahundi and 2008 political violence were mostly concentrated in local communities. Community members further highlighted that past reconciliation attempts were dealt a heavy blow by lack of political will among political players.

Other emerging community issues raised during the report launch include the lack of funding for the Chapter 12 Independent Commissions supporting democracy such as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) which has seen them failing to decentralise their services. Community members also highlighted that in most cases, the work of these commissions is politicised. An example of the ZHRC was cited where in most cases it has failed to thoroughly investigate human rights issues taking place at the local level due to political interference.

The transitional justice report recommended among other issues that in the case of slow progress and, in some instances, irrelevance of state-led Transitional Justice processes, communities can initiate their own interventions which are customised to meet individual and community level needs at grassroots level.

Source: Heal Zimbabwe Trust

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.