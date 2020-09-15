South Africa: Employment and Labour Announces New Closing Dates for Coronavirus Covid-19 Ters Benefit Payments

15 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Notwithstanding previous media statements, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), has extended the processing of new claims for April to September following consultations with social partners at Nedlac.

The new dates are set out as follows:

COVID-19 TERS benefit applications for March 2020 to May 2020 shall close on 25 September 2020, and no further applications for that period, shall be accepted beyond that date.

COVID-19 TERS benefit applications for June 2020 shall close on 15 October 2020, and no further applications for that period, shall be accepted beyond that date.

COVID-19 TERS benefit applications for July to 15 September 2020 shall close 30 October 2020, and no further applications for that period, shall be accepted beyond that date.

The closing dates will not affect claims that have already been submitted, as they will be processed and paid once the outstanding information is finally submitted to the Fund.

Currently payments are still on hold as the Fund is still working with the Department of Home Affairs and other government databases to verify about 5 million identity documents of COVID-19 TERS applications. This is done to ensure that payments are made to deserving and authentic workers.

An announcement will be made in due course about when the Fund will resume with payments again.

"We are aware of the negative impact this delay has caused and is causing. But in the interests of mitigating the risks which have been identified both by our Risk Unit and the Auditor General, we unfortunately have to pause payments. As soon as we have a sense of comfort with the steps taken, we will announce to the country the resumption of payments," said Marsha Bronkhorst, acting UIF Commissioner.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

