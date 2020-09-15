Malawi's Information Law Finally Comes Into Effect

14 September 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

The government of Malawi has set 30 September 2020 as the day when its Access to Information Act comes into operation, almost three years after it was signed into law.

The law allows citizens the right to access information held by both public and private entities. Access to information is a key component to open governance, transparency, and accountability.

A highlight of the legislation is that the Malawi Human Rights Commission will have oversight over the implementation of the law, a key difference with other countries such as Zimbabwe, where the Zimbabwe Media Commission, and not the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, has oversight over the country's Freedom of Information Act.

MISA Zimbabwe position

MISA Zimbabwe applauds the government of Malawi for finally operationalising its Access to Information Act. For the law to be fully effective, we call on the government to adequately resource the Malawi Human Rights Commission to enable it to fulfil its mandate in that regard.

In addition, countries in the region, such as Zimbabwe, should take a leaf from the government of Malawi and ensure they have wholesome access to information laws that promote transparency and accountability by both public and private entities.

Source: Media Institute for Southern Africa Zimbabwe

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.