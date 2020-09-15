South Africa: Former Liberty Life Financial Advisor Nabbed for Retirement Fund Fraud

15 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — A 34 year old man appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court facing charges of fraud and theft on yesterday.

It is alleged that Mbuso Goodwill Nyathi, a former Liberty Life financial advisor lured a pensioner to invest his retirement funds into Stanlib. He then fraudulently transferred the invested R450 000-00 into his business bank account without the complainant's knowledge.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation received the complaint in September 2018. Further investigation revealed that Nyathi allegedly transferred approximately R200 000 back into the complainant's bank account. He then handed himself in at the Hawks' offices in Johannesburg on Monday, accompanied by his attorney.

Nyathi's fraud and theft case is postponed to the 05 October 2020 for disclosure. He was granted bail of R3000-00.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.