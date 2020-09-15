South Africa: Man in Court for Dealing in Drugs

press release

In the fight against the dealing and use of drugs, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit are continuing with their mandate to root-out out the illegal trade of drugs in the province.

Due to the perseverance of the Unit, a suspect was nabbed in possession of drugs at Bellair. The team proceeded to Seaview where a sting operation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man. The suspect was found in possession of 91 pieces of rock cocaine and 7 large moons of rock cocaine. The value of the drugs is estimated at R27 000-00. The suspect is appearing before the Durban Magistrate's Court today for dealing in drugs.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended team for the recovery of the drugs.