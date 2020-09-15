Egypt: All Bourse Indexes Down At Closing

Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes went down on Monday Sept 14, prompted by sales operations to gain profits.

The market capital closed at EGP 614.1 billion, after transactions that amounted to EGP 4.6 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went down by 0.52 percent to register 11,031.38 points.

The broader EGX 70 EWI index of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) declined by 0.55 percent to stand at 1,868.67 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index also went down by 0.49 percent to settle at 2,749.4 points.