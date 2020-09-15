South Africa: Four Illegal Firearms Seized in Ekombe

15 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the battle to eliminate the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province, the Ekombe Task Team embarked on an operation yesterday to remove illegal firearms in their police precinct.

During the operation, which started in the morning, the task team followed up information about illegal hunting in the Ekombe forest in Qhudeni area. They proceeded to the said place where a total of four suspects aged between 39 and 67 were found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The suspects were found in possession of 2 rifles, a shotgun and a revolver as well as 21 rounds of ammunition. The suspects are appearing before the Nkandla Magistrate's Court today on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the recovery of the illegal firearms. "Every day our police officers seize firearms that are in the hand of criminals illegally. We remain committed to continue with this offensive as we remain committed to lower the levels of crime in this province," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.