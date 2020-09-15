South Africa: Four Illegal Firearms Seized in Ekombe

press release

In the battle to eliminate the proliferation of illegal firearms in the province, the Ekombe Task Team embarked on an operation yesterday to remove illegal firearms in their police precinct.

During the operation, which started in the morning, the task team followed up information about illegal hunting in the Ekombe forest in Qhudeni area. They proceeded to the said place where a total of four suspects aged between 39 and 67 were found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The suspects were found in possession of 2 rifles, a shotgun and a revolver as well as 21 rounds of ammunition. The suspects are appearing before the Nkandla Magistrate's Court today on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the recovery of the illegal firearms. "Every day our police officers seize firearms that are in the hand of criminals illegally. We remain committed to continue with this offensive as we remain committed to lower the levels of crime in this province," he said.