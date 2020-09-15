South Africa: Here It Comes - a Pressure Cooker of Legislative Priorities, Oversight and Must-Do Budget Things

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Public comment on three bills to tighten provisions against gender-based violence ends on 9 October, a few days after Parliament returns from recess. Dubbed the GBV Bills, they're part of key draft laws requiring attention, including the NHI Bill and the constitutional amendment for expropriation without compensation.

In the final eight weeks or so of this year's parliamentary calendar, at least three legislative initiatives fundamental to the governing ANC's political and election promises run up against time. It's unlikely any of these three priority areas are going to be wrapped up in 2020.

Given President Cyril Ramaphosa's description of gender-based violence as the "second pandemic" - Covid-19 being the other - the three amendment draft laws to tighten provisions have been in the spotlight well before finally making it to Parliament in late August, or 11 months after being first mooted at the presidential summit on ending gender-based violence in September 2019.

The National Health Insurance (NHI), a cornerstone of tripartite alliance agreements for more than a decade now, had completed most countrywide public hearings before the hiatus triggered by the Covid-19 lockdown meant it returned to the parliamentary health committee only just before September recess. Public hearings at Parliament...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

