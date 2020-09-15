Nigeria: Delta Community Residents Cry Out Over Water Pollution

15 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Paul Olayemi

by Rasheed Sobowale

A spillage suspected to be as a result of a broken pipeline allegedly belonging to an oil coy, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, have sparked environmental problems for residents of Maka street opposite Mechanic village, along Shell road in Sapele, Delta State.

A property owner in the vicinity, Squadron Leader Roland Mujakperuo, narrated to Vanguard how his property manager woke him up, weeks ago, after his tenants found out the water from their wells was now oily and black.

"He told me that there was presence of hydrocarbons in the Shallow wells in the compound and when I got here, I found out, that not only my property but other properties in the area were affected too".

"The water stinks, and for close to a month now we have not been able to drink from it, the oil has found its way deep into our wells" another resident, Mrs Johnson Anebi told Vanguard.

"when they (Seplat) came here, they gave us all kind of rules after inspecting the wells, we should not make phone call, or smoke, nor do this or that, around here, I am an adult, what about the kids and others," she asked, calling on the government to come to their rescue.

Mujakperuo said though Seplat has refused to own up to the damages, they have called for two meetings and the community have also met with the affected persons, "they said they were coming to do evacuation of the wells and they will drill other wells to do a comparative analysis of the pollution and up till now they are still foot-dragging.

"I have come under severe pressure to provide water for them, my borehole even packed up and I had to cough out some money to fixed the pumping machine" adding that they are peace-loving people and they intend to go through the normal channel of getting Seplat to do the right thing.

However repeated calls to the General Manager, External Communication, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu, to confirm the story was not answered, and neither did she reply the text sent to her.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.