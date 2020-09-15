Sudan Floods - Blue Nile State Governor Warns for a Disaster

15 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Damazin / Khartoum — The Governor of Blue Nile state has warned for "a real disaster" unless urgently needed assistance reaches the area soon. At least 114 Sudanese died as a result of extreme heavy rainfall and ensuing floods in many parts of the country.

On Monday, Governor Abdelrahman Noureldayem sent an urgent appeal to the federal government in Khartoum, demanding the acceleration of the transport of more than 120 tons of relief items from the Humanitarian Aid Commission to the state via an air bridge.

The governor also called for "urgently needed support" to repair the highway leading to the state capital Ed Damazin. He said that the flooding of the highway in the area of Wad El Nil in southern Sennar represents a real threat to the state, as it is now cut off from Khartoum.

He appealed to the Sudanese Ministry of Finance to approve the amount of $160,000, provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for carrying out the necessary repairs to the buttress dam of Roseires.

Victims

The Sudanese Ministry of Interior Affairs reported yesterday that the torrential rains and floods in the country have killed 114 people.

At least 32,964 houses were entirely destroyed and 50,552 houses collapsed partially. A total of 199 facilities and 394 stores and warehouses are damaged. 43,425 agricultural acres have been flooded. 5,482 head of livestock died.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported on September 8 that the heavy rains and floods have affected more than 557,000 people in 17 out of 18 states.

The first flight of the Qatari Air Bridge carrying

aid items for flood victims in Sudan (SUNA)

The states most affected by floods are Khartoum, North Darfur, and Sennar, which account for 43 per cent of all people affected in the country.

More aid flown in

Meanwhile, Arab assistance for the flood-affected people continues to be flown to Khartoum daily.

Yesterday, an Egyptian flight loaded with 14.5 tons of food aid and vaccines arrived at Khartoum International Airport, while two relief flights arrived from the Sultanate of Oman.

On Sunday, Khartoum International Airport witnessed the arrival of a second Kuwaiti aid flight carrying 10 tons of food and health supplies, together with the first aid flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain, carrying medical aid and emergency medicines.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
What Extradition Treaty Means for Mnangagwa Foes In South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.