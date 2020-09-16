Nigeria: Don't Kill Nigeria Economy With Covid-19, Senate Warns

15 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The Senate has called on stakeholders in the country not to kill the Nation's economy with the adopted European style of fighting the COVID -19 pandemic.

The Senate raised the alarm Tuesday against the backdrop of imported idea of fighting COVID -19.

Speaking during an interactive session between the Senate Committees on Aviation, Health and other stakeholders on safety measures put on ground in the wake of commencement of International and domestic flights in the country, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West said that though based on realities on ground, COVID-19 is real, but not potent in Nigeria and many of the African countries.

According to him, based on that reality, it is wrong for stakeholders in the country to be swallowing hook, line and sinker, measures being adopted to fight it in Europe, America, China etc.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu has admitted that poverty is one of the strongest weapons against the pandemic.

Speaking further, Senator Adeyemi said, "There is something in us as Africans that is not in them in Europe and America, which made COVID-19 not to be disastrous here as it was there.

"In the light of this, measures that are detrimental to the livelihood and well-being of Nigerians should be avoided, so as not to kill the Nation's economy."

Adeyemi who specifically faulted the policy adopted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 which allows only private laboratories to carry out tests on intending Travellers abroad, said that the measure was detrimental to average Nigerians who are being forced to cough out N75, 000 for such tests.

He said, "The amount is too high, it should be brought down and public health Institutions laboratories should be equipped to carry out tests.

"People are not finding things easy outside there as a result of way and manner COVID-19 pandemic is being fought in the country and as Representatives of the people, feelers reaching us , indicate revolt against government in December if drastic actions are not taken between now and then , to make things easier."

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard.

