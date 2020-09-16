Morocco: Moroccan Artist Anouar Al Joundi Passes Away

15 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Artist, actor and playwright Anouar Al Joundi died on Tuesday in Rabat at the age of 59 after a long illness, his family said.

Born into a family of artists, namely his late father Mohamed Hassan Al Joundi who was a "giant" of art and had enriched the Moroccan and Arab theatrical and cinematographic works, and late Fatima Benmeziane, the mother of Anouar Al Joundi, who also left her mark on the art world thanks to many theater, cinema and television works.

The deceased began his artistic career very early, standing out at the age of 12 for his role of a Palestinian child in the play "Al Qadia", written by his father.

Late Anouar Al Joundi left his mark on the artistic scene by presenting several works in the fields of directing and acting.

The deceased also wrote several plays and participated in movies and TV shows, notably the film "Abdou chez les Almohades" and the series "Al Oussia", "Rabii Cortoba" and "Zhar Al Batoul".

