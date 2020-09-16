East Africa: Egypt Continues Sending Tons of Foodstuff to Sudan's Flood-Stricken Areas

A military transport aircraft took off from East Cairo Air Force Base Airport heading to Khartoum Airport laden with tons of foodstuff prepared by a number of NGOs in Egypt, in coordination with the Sudanese side.

The delivery of the relief assistance falls within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to maintain the airlift created to provide relief aid to the flood-stricken areas in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese side hailed Egypt's continued support during the current crisis.