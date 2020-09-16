East Africa: Egypt Continues Sending Tons of Foodstuff to Sudan's Flood-Stricken Areas

14 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A military transport aircraft took off from East Cairo Air Force Base Airport heading to Khartoum Airport laden with tons of foodstuff prepared by a number of NGOs in Egypt, in coordination with the Sudanese side.

The delivery of the relief assistance falls within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to maintain the airlift created to provide relief aid to the flood-stricken areas in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese side hailed Egypt's continued support during the current crisis.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.