Sudan: Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 14 September 2020 - Sudan: Floods

press release

Nearly 720,000 people are affected by flooding in Sudan, according to the Government. This represents an increase of 160,000 people in just four days.

To date, 102 flood-related deaths have been reported. More than 71,000 homes have been destroyed and over 72,000 more damaged. More than 3,300 livestock have been killed.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) weather centre has issued a heavy rain and flooding alert up to 15 September, although monitoring stations on the Blue Nile River have recorded a slight decrease [3 mm] in water levels over the weekend.

The Government, UN agencies and non-governmental organizations are assisting affected people.

UN and humanitarian partners have reached an estimated 200,000 people with health, food and other assistance.

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund has allocated US$3.2 million – about half of which is for emergency shelter and non-food items, health and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies that were prepositioned across the country ahead of the floods – while the rest of the funds are for further humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis.

Sudan’s Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020, seeking US$1.6 billion, is less than 45 per cent funded. More funding is urgently required.