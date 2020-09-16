North Africa: Libya - China Reaffirms Support for Efforts Aimed At Political Resolution of Crisis

Beijing — China reaffirmed on Monday its support for all efforts that contribute to strengthening a political settlement for the Libyan crisis.

Last week in Bouznika, Morocco had hosted the inter-Libyan dialogue sessions between delegations from the High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk, with a view to maintaining the ceasefire and opening negotiations to end the conflicts between the Libyan parties.

At the end of these dialogue sessions, the two parties announced a comprehensive agreement on transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms for holding positions of sovereignty.

"We welcome and support all efforts to reach a political settlement for the Libyan crisis," spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin noted in a statement.

"The situation in Libya has been turbulent for many years, and we call on all parties concerned to put national interests and the well-being of the people at the top of their agenda and activate ceasefire negotiations as soon as possible", he said.

The Chinese diplomat called for moving forward with the political settlement process and restoring peace and stability in the country as soon as possible.

According to the final joint statement, the two Libyan parties agreed to continue the dialogue and resume meetings during the last week of this month in order to complete the necessary measures that ensure the implementation and activation of the announced agreement.