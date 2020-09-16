Morocco: President of Libyan High Council of State Welcomes Morocco's Efforts to Ensure Success of Libyan Dialogue

15 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Tripoli — President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, expressed, on Tuesday, gratitude for Morocco's efforts in order to ensure the success of the Inter-Libayn dialoguie held recently in Bouznika, near Rabat.

"We can only express our sincere gratitude and recognition to the Kingdom of Morocco, the King, the government and the people, for the efforts made to ensure the success of these meetings," Al Mechri said during a speech devoted to the evolution of the inter-Libyan dialogue..

This meeting did not address, either directly or indirectly, the names of those who will hold positions of sovereignty, he said, adding that it rather focused on defining an appropriate framework to apply the article 15 of the Libyan political agreement on the positions of sovereignty, and on adopting this framework through the House of Representatives and the High Council of State.

Neither the transfer of sovereign institutions outside the capital nor the composition of the Presidential Council and the modalities of selection of its members were mentioned, Al Mechri explained, adding that "these rumors are only attempts to obstruct the dialogue by the people who benefit from the current situation in Libya, and the plight of its citizens."

The delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament announced Thursday at the end of their meetings in Bouznika, that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms to occupy posts of sovereignty.

Both parties also agreed to continue this dialogue and to resume these meetings during the last week of this month in order to complete the necessary measures to ensure the implementation and activation of this agreement, according to the final joint statement issued at the end of the Libyan Dialogue.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.