Morocco: President of Libyan High Council of State Welcomes Morocco's Efforts to Ensure Success of Libyan Dialogue

Tripoli — President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, expressed, on Tuesday, gratitude for Morocco's efforts in order to ensure the success of the Inter-Libayn dialoguie held recently in Bouznika, near Rabat.

"We can only express our sincere gratitude and recognition to the Kingdom of Morocco, the King, the government and the people, for the efforts made to ensure the success of these meetings," Al Mechri said during a speech devoted to the evolution of the inter-Libyan dialogue..

This meeting did not address, either directly or indirectly, the names of those who will hold positions of sovereignty, he said, adding that it rather focused on defining an appropriate framework to apply the article 15 of the Libyan political agreement on the positions of sovereignty, and on adopting this framework through the House of Representatives and the High Council of State.

Neither the transfer of sovereign institutions outside the capital nor the composition of the Presidential Council and the modalities of selection of its members were mentioned, Al Mechri explained, adding that "these rumors are only attempts to obstruct the dialogue by the people who benefit from the current situation in Libya, and the plight of its citizens."

The delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament announced Thursday at the end of their meetings in Bouznika, that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms to occupy posts of sovereignty.

Both parties also agreed to continue this dialogue and to resume these meetings during the last week of this month in order to complete the necessary measures to ensure the implementation and activation of this agreement, according to the final joint statement issued at the end of the Libyan Dialogue.